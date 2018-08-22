President Trump Set to Visit Evansville

President Donald Trump is planning a trip to Evansville at the end of the month

The President will be at the Ford Center on August 30th at 7:00PM, with doors opening at 4:00PM.

President Trump is expected discuss the benefits of his economic policies for hardworking families in the Hoosier state. He’s also expected to talk about voting for Mike Braun in his race against Joe Donnelly for the U.S. Senate.

Michael Glassner, Chief Operating Officer for Donald Trump, says that Evansville is a crossroads for so many great Americans in Indiana and the neighboring states. He goes on to say that it’s an ideal stop for President Trump’s next rally.

This will mark Trump’s 2nd rally in Evansville since 2015, and his 10th visit overall in the state of Indiana.

