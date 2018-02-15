Home Illinois President Trump Orders Flags At Half Staff Following Florida Shooting February 15th, 2018 Britney Taylor Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky

President Trump has ordered all flags at the White House and public grounds across the country to fly at half staff to honor the victims of the Florida shooting.

In a proclamation this morning Trump said, “Our nation grieves with those who have lost loved ones in the shooting at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.”

Flags will fly at half-staff until sunset on Monday, February 19th.

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb issued a similar proclamation for the state flag at government offices, businesses, and residents.

