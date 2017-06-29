Home Indiana President Trump Nominates Indiana Heath Commissioner as US Surgeon General June 29th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana Pinterest

President Trump has nominated Indiana’s state health commissioner to be the new US surgeon general.

Trump tapped Dr. Jerome Adams for the most earlier Thursday and has sent his name to the senate to be confirmed.

Dr. Adams is an anesthesiologist and said on Twitter that he’s “truly honored by the nomination”.

He would succeed Dr. Vivek Murthy as surgeon general after Trump fired him earlier this year.

Dr. Adams has served as state health commissioner since 2014 after being nominated by former Indiana Governor and now Vice-President Mike Pence.

