President Trump Hosting Fundraising Event Before Rally in Evansville August 28th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

44News is learning that President Trump is arriving before his rally in Evansville to host a fundraising event for his campaign.

Flyers promoting the event have been handed to possible donors, though little information about the fundraiser is being shared.

We will have more updates as more details become available.

