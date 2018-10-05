Home Kentucky President Trump Holding Rally in Richmond October 5th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. announced President Trump’s next stop on his national midterm campaign tour with a MAGA Rally.

A rally will be held in Richmond, Kentucky on October 13th.

President Trump is expected to discuss the economy that the he says is delivering new jobs and bigger paychecks to families across the state of Kentucky, and the importance of protecting and expanding the GOP majorities in the House and Senate come November.

“We are pleased to announce the next stop on our national midterm campaign tour with a Make America Great Again rally on Saturday, October 13th in Richmond, Kentucky, featuring President Donald Trump,” said Michael Glassner, Chief Operating Officer for Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. “The President looks forward to celebrating the booming Trump economy that’s creating new jobs and bigger paychecks for the hardworking men and women of the Bluegrass State. President Trump will also remind Kentuckians of the critical importance to get out and vote to protect and expand the Republican majorities in Congress on November 6th,” he concluded.

The event will take place at 7:00PM at the Alumni Coliseum.

Tickets can be purchased by clicking here.

