Home Indiana Evansville President of Spelman College Speaks at Martin Luther King Jr. Luncheon January 15th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

The University of Southern Indiana had a special keynote speaker in celebration of Martin Luther King day. Dr. Johnnetta Cole helped the university commemorate the national holiday with its annual luncheon.

It was a sold out event at Carter Hall as students filed in to hear Dr. Cole Speak. An up close and personal question and answer session were also held to engage students.

Cole is the first female president of Spelman College and past president of Bennett College. She additionally has received 64 honorary degrees.

“For me its a very emotionally-filled and yet, a very hopeful day, that yes we can make his dreams come true, we can make our own dreams come true,” says Cole.

Cole has also helped found one of the first black studies programs.

Comments

comments