President of Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky to Step Down

The president of Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky is stepping down from her position in June. Betty Cockrum has led the organization in Indiana for 15 years, and started in her current position with the group’s Indiana and Kentucky offices merged in 2013.

The change in leadership comes as Planned Parenthood is facing increased opposition from around the country. The organization is also facing possible cuts in government funding. The group operates 17 clinics in Indiana and two in Kentucky, where they offer general health screenings and contraceptives.

Most Planned Parenthood offices do not offer abortion services.

