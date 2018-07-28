Presentation of Flag Poles to Veterans

A flag is what Sam Moorman, a U.S. Air Force veteran, and Kyle Surezer who served in the U.S. Marine Corps were able to receive from Vets Honoring Vets as a thank you for serving the United States.

The nonprofit organization focuses on giving back to veterans who have continued to give back to the community after returning to a civilian lifestyle.

The founder of the organization thought of the idea after one of his friends helped him build a flag pole nearly five years ago.

“When I got to looking around, I noticed Steve didn’t have a pole and it shocked me that some body would help me build a pole for another vet, but he didn’t have one of his own.”

Vets Honoring Vets have put up over 200 flagpoles in the Tri-State area since they first got started.

And the organization says there is nothing better than the looks on the veterans faces when they see the red, white, and blue standing in their yards.

Kyle Scherzer says, “I like to see veterans helping other veterans. It’s just really cool. Cool way to show appreciation for one another.”

It’s seemingly a touching moment to the family and friends who have stood by their loved ones sides during their time in the service.

Kyle’s mom Stacy Scherzer says, “I’m just so glad to have him home after five years of serving.”

Vets honoring vets goes above and beyond the traditional thank you to veterans by serving them with their own flagpoles one veteran at a time.

