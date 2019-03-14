Prescribed Burns Scheduled for Hoosier Forests

The U.S. Forest Service will be planning prescribed burns to state forests. Burning will take place at following locations: Fork Ridge Trails, Mogan Ridge Trails (both east and west), portions of Oriole Trail (east of Ind. 66), Indian-Celina Lakes Recreation Area (the access road to Indian Lake and the south section of Two Lakes Loop Trail).

It’s an effort to maintain, restore and improve the ecosystem. Prescribed burns also reduce fuel loads, lowering the risk of wildlife impacts.

All designated burn areas will be close to the public until the area is considered safe.

Burning is expected to start this spring and could extend into the spring turkey hunting season.

