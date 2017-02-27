Home Kentucky Preschool and Kindergarten Registration Set to Begin in Daviess Co. February 27th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky Pinterest

Pre-K and kindergarten registration is set to begin in Daviess County, Kentucky next week. This is for children who will begin preschool or kindergarten in August 2017. Parents can register students between 8 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. from Monday, March 7th through Friday, March 18th.

Kindergarten is open to children who will be five years old on or before August 1st. Parents/Guardians can petition Daviess County Public Schools for early entrance into kindergarten. Applications will be available on the DCPS website from March 7th through March 31st.

Preschool is available for children who will be three years old on or before August 1st and who either meet Head Start eligibility requirements or are identified with a disability; and children who will be four years old on or before August 1st who meet income guidelines or are identified with a disability. Preschool is offered in morning and afternoon sessions, Monday through Thursday every week.

The DCPS district provides free transportation. Breakfast and lunch are also available. For more information, parents can call (270) 852-7000 or visiting Daviess County Public Schools.

