Preparing for Susan G. Komen Race For The Cure

Evansville, Indiana

For the past 20 years, one Evansville organization has been on a mission to end breast cancer forever.

The Evansville Komen affiliate has given more than $8.3 million for breast health services, with an additional $3.3 million to find a cure.

5,000 individuals have registered for race for a cure, and about 500 volunteers will be at Eastland Mall lending a helping hand.

Executive Director Sheila Seiler says the annual race help thousands of women who are not able get their annual mammogram.

Packet pickup and registration begins 7:00AM on September 30th.

The survivor parade is set to begin at 8:00AM before the 5K run and walk that begins at 9:00AM.

Individuals wanting to be involved can get more information by clicking here.

