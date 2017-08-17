Preparing for Disaster in Southwestern Indiana

No one expects a disaster to happen, but when it does, being prepared can make all the difference. The Indiana Department of Homeland Security is doing its part to do just that, getting families in southwestern Indiana ready for the unthinkable.

A special workshop at Southern Indiana Career and Technical Center was held to show how the government can work with the private sector to build a strong response plan in the event of catastrophe.

Part of the goal of this event was to find effective ways to communicate.

Silver Creek Water Corporation Scott Ham said, “Some of the lessons learned are just easy ways to communicate effectively to each other, alternate modes of communication things like generators and just re-focusing on your emergency response plan, and just re-focusing on your plan to make sure you have the fuel that you need to run your generators, how long they will run, who you’re going to task and delegate to do what.”

This preparedness seminar focused on what to do when an earthquake strikes, but the lessons also apply to ways to communicate in other types of disaster situations.

