Preparations Underway At Victoria National

The United Leasing and Finance Championship is coming to the Victoria National Golf Course later this week, but the golf course is still being prepared. Grounds crews are working day and night to get the 470 acre property ready in time for the Web.com tour stop. Officials with the golf club say that they have been working on the course for over a month. Members of the Web.com tour team have also been in this week to help get everything ready for the big event.

