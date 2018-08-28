Preparations Underway For President Trump’s Visit

White House staff and secret service are in town getting ready for President Trump’s trip to the Tri-State. The Ford Center executive director, Scott Schoenike says they have this process down to a science. “The nice thing for us, we can kind of treat it as a sold-out event because really the white house and secret service take care of the other more complicated aspects,” says Schoenike.

Soon, President Trump will be at the Ford Center for his rally. Scott Schoenike says people have been working hard, getting everything in place for Thursday. “So this whole week here we’ve been setting up for the campaign rally, and so far we are setting the stage and the lighting and going through our security checks right now,” says Schoenike.

Community members say they’re excited about the event, and they hope everyone can behave and come together as a community, regardless of party affiliation.

“I’m going. I’m bringing this young lady that’s never been to anything like this, so you know earplugs are a must. But other than that I want to see Donald, Donald is the President and I mean like him or not like him. He puts on, he makes news every day so he’s not presidential, but God bless him. He’s doing a job that you know is hard to do,” says Patrick Myers.

Evansville resident, Patrick Myers has a request for anyone attending the event. “Please, act like gentlemen and ladies down here. We want to show the nation that this really is one of the best cities that there is,” says Myers.

Also, be patient while driving. “Driving is actually going to be the hardest thing so just plan some extra time just to make sure. You’ll probably run into a road you’re used to driving on that is closed,” says Schoenike.

Several roads and intersections will be blocked off for security purposes, but parking regulations will be the same. The front doors of the Ford Center will open at four, but officials say there will probably be a line going down Main Street towards the river by that time.

