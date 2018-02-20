Preparations Underway For Potential Flooding

Members of the Evansville Levee Authority are working hard to make sure water levels on the Ohio River won’t flood. The superintendent says there are 16 pumping stations are ready to go if a flooding situation arises pending the projected rainfall totals.

In preparation, the pumping stations have been working throughout Evansville since last Wednesday.

The Evansville Levee Authority says it won’t be considered an urgent matter unless flooding levels reach between 45 to 47 feet.

