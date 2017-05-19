Home Indiana Preparations Underway for the 101st Indy 500 May 19th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

Preparations are underway for the 101st running of the Indianapolis 500. While crowd size isn’t expected to exceed last year’s 100th running, Speedway President Doug Bowels expects plenty of people to be there for race day.

“It is a big deal for us and our attendance this year… while it’s not going to sell out like it did for the 100th, it’s gonna be the biggest crowd we’ve had for the Indy 500 in 15 years,” Bowels said, “So momentum that we had hoped ot retain from last year is still there. So it’s a big deal when you get to start a new century.”

As for the action this weekend, drivers will qualify Saturday, May 20th and Sunday, May 21st. This is ahead of the 101st Indy 500, which is Sunday, May 28th. Tickets range from $55 to $118.

