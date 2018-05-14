Preparations Begin For Downtown YMCA

The YMCA began prepping the site of the new Y today. The demolition of the Evansville House Authority building kicked off those preparations this afternoon.

The Y purchased the vacant building in November of 2017. It plans to build the new Downtown YMCA across Court Street from the current location. They plan to combine the EMA lot with the current YMCA employee parking lot to make room for the new two story facility.

Chief Executive Officer, Derrick Stewart says, “New construction was an important decision that enables us to continue serving our current members and community while also providing opportunity to grow and serve the changing needs of the Downtown community with enhanced accessibility and quality programming.”

The new construction will allow the YMCA to operate as usual until the new building is finished. Official groundbreaking is expected in mid-June. The Y also plans to complete construction in August of 2019.

