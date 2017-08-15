Home Indiana Preliminary Study Outlines Solutions To Restore New Harmony Bridge August 15th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

Indiana Landmarks releases preliminary study result outlining solutions to rehab the New Harmony Bridge. Residents say the bridge has been shut down for more than five years, isolating the Utopian community.

A representative with Indiana Landmarks presented multiple rehab options to residents and members of Town Council. The short-term solution estimated at $450,000 would rehab the bridge for vehicular traffic only.

A second option would be a long-term solution with multi-use mobility.

President Indiana Landmarks Marsh Davis said, “The engineers think if we did the short term approach, which come in at about, if it’s purely vehicular I’m rounding the numbers, but around 500,000 or 600,000. If you do the Hybrid approach with pedestrians and bicycles that would buy us about 10 years to build then a larger strategy to do the major work on the bridge, which would require replacing the approaches on both the Indiana side and the Illinois side.”

Indiana Landmarks conducted the study, but has not released an official report.

Business owners say they have seen a drop in sales since the brige closed and either option would be for the good of the community.

