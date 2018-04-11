Preliminary Plans and Tolling Discussed at I-69 Community Conversation

Wednesday marked the second in a series of Community Conversations scheduled to talk about the I-69 Ohio River Crossing Project between Evansville and Henderson.

Residents gathered at the Henderson Public Library to hear from the I-69 Ohio River Crossing Project Team. The Project Team will select from one of three routes and build a new bridge across the Ohio. They will also talk about preliminary plans, and tolling for the crossing.

The new bridge will have an electronic tolling mechanism. Rates will range from $2 to $12 per crossing. Passengers with a prepaid account and transponder will pay $2 while those without the accounts will have to pay $4. 5-axle vehicles will have to pay the highest rates.

Tolling will be all-electronic which means no traffic. Invoices will be sent to drivers without accounts and transponders.

Here are the dates, times, and places for the upcoming events:

Red Bank Library Branch, 120 S . Red Bank Road, Evansville – April 17th from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The Gathering Place Senior Center, 1817 N. Elm St., Henderson – April 18th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

McCollough Library Branch, 5115 Washington Ave., Evansville – April 30th from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

