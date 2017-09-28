Home Indiana Preliminary Designs of New Jasper Elementary School Released September 28th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana

In Dubois County, 44News is getting a first look at how the new Jasper Elementary School could look. The school will one day sit just north of the Jasper Middle School on Portersville Road.

The plan is to have two entrances off of West Ackerman Road and a driveway connected to North Portersville and the middle school. Officials hope this cuts down on traffic around the schools.

The inside will have a secured entry through the main office. The gym and the cafeteria will be in the center of the building.

More details about the plans can be heard at the next board meeting October 16th.

Officials hope to have the school ready by the 2019-2020 school year.

