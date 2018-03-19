Home Indiana Preliminary Cause Of Death Released For Miner Who Died In Knox County March 19th, 2018 Britney Taylor Indiana

A preliminary cause of death has been released for the Knox County miner who died last Friday. The Knox County Coroner says Jason Williams, 34, of Bloomfield, died from internal injuries from a rollover of a mine transportation vehicle he was operating.

The incident happened at Sunrise Coal LLC on March 16th in the early afternoon.

This is an ongoing investigation.

We will update information as it becomes available.

Indiana Bureau of Mines, ISP, Mine Safety & Health Administration and the Knox County Coroner are investigating Williams’ death.

There’s no word on what led to his death. An autopsy is scheduled for tomorrow afternoon.

We will update information as it becomes available.

Comments

comments