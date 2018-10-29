Preliminary Approval Granted to Apartment Project

It’s the first step in bringing a 32 unit apartment complex to downtown Evansville. The Vanderburgh County Site Review Committee gave preliminary approval to the plan Monday.

The plan was to rezone part of the Rathbone for commercial use to include a restaurant and retail space. Though, as of right now, the Site Review Committee has only approved the apartment plans.

The owners are hoping to use a portion of the property– about 25 of the units — for Airbnb hotel rooms and corporate rentals.

They hope to open by the end of this year or early next year.

