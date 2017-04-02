Pregnant Woman Criminally Confined, Beat With Belt

Evansville police are looking for a man who allegedly battered a pregnant woman. Officers responded to the 800 block of East Chandler Avenue after a victim reported she had escaped from a home on South Evans Avenue.

The victim told police, a man she shares a child with, held her against her will at 759 South Evans and beat her. According to police the victim broke and jumped out of a second story window to safety. Police on scene observed several injuries to the victim who was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

