Home Indiana Evansville Pregnancies Affected by Opioid Epidemic Discussed at Annual PEP Rally October 25th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

The Perinatal Health Community gathered for its annual PEP rally. PEP stands for Perinatal Education Partners, a group that focuses on issues surrounding infants, pregnancy and birth.

This year’s conference was held at the University of Southern Indiana. Nursing students from both USI and the University of Evansville joined medical professionals for presentations on local issues.

A major focus is on the current opioid epidemic and how it is effecting pregnancies and birth.

“One of the secondary effects of that is mom’s whoa re using substances during pregnancy have babies who are born dependent, so we had Dr. Wiles who is a neo-natologist and then Laura Grimm, who is a nurse and then we had child protective services come and talk about the whole system of care,” says Julie St. Clair.

Evansville is part of a pilot program through the state in trying to better identify drug exposed babies.

Health professionals say the program aims at getting infants and mothers the treatment they need.

