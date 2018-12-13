Preferred Route for I-69 Ohio River Crossing To Be Released

Officials with INDOT and KYTC announced they have found a preferred route for the I-69 Ohio River Crossing between Evansville and Henderson.

The details of the route have been compiled into the Draft Environmental Impact Statement (DEIS), which is expected to be released December 14th.

The DEIS will be posted on the project website and will be placed at several locations on both sides of the river for federal agencies to review.

A news conference lead by INDOT, KYTC, and ORX officials will also be held to discuss plans for the project.

The conference is set for 10:30AM on December 14th at the I-69 ORX project office, 320 Eagle Crest Drive, Ste. C.

