Preferred Route Announced For I-69 Ohio River Crossing Project

Within the next ten years, drivers will have a new way to get between Indiana and Kentucky in the tri-state. Evansville and Henderson are one step closer to getting a new way of crossing the Ohio River.

I-69 Ohio River Crossing project officials are moving forward with a plan to build a new four-lane bridge on the east side of the Twin Bridges.

“We’ve heard that there is a lot of optimism about the potential for economic growth that may occur as result for this project. It will also help some of the concerns of the local community in Henderson in particular. The existing U.S. 41 strip and the congestion that occurs there today,” says Dan Prevost, I-69 ORX environmental lead.

The team says by choosing Central Alternative 1, fewer families have to move and no businesses have to relocate.

Even though some people are ready to see this project come to fruition, there are two more alternatives to choose from. The Project Team must decide whether or not to toll both I-69 and U.S. 41.

“If both bridges are tolled, the net toll revenue will cover 40 percent of the upfront implementation cost and if only the new I-69 bridge is tolled, it will only cover about 20 percent of these upfront costs so that leaves a large gap to get the project off the ground,” says Prevost.

If federal grants and funding are available for this project to fill this gap, construction could begin as early as 2021 and completed as soon as 2025.

Public hearings about the Ohio River Crossing are scheduled on both sides of the river. You can learn more about these hearings and the Ohio River Crossing project here.

