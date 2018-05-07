Home Indiana Prediction For Voter Turn Out During Indiana’s Primary Election May 7th, 2018 Amanda Porter Indiana

Candidates are hoping their last minute push for votes will drive Hoosiers to the polls.

Locations are setting up and preparing voting machines across the state.

Registered voters in Vanderburgh county can cast their ballot at any of the 22 voting centers in the county.

County officials say the amount of challenged races on both the Democratic and Republican sides could have a slight impact on voter turn out.

“As of about 10:30 this morning, Vanderburgh county had voted 2,792 people,” says Vanderburgh county clerk Carla Hayden.

“So that is a little bit lower than what it was in 2014 the last time we had a similar election, but we will see how many people turn out tomorrow.”

Polls will open at 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday for Indiana’s primary election.

Comments

comments