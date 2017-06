Home Indiana Evansville Precautionary Boil Advisory after Water Main Break on Bellemeade Ave. June 2nd, 2017 Amanda Decker Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

A precautionary boil advisory is in place for homes surrounding Thursday’s water main break in Evansville. A large hole opened up in the middle of Bellemeade Ave. at the intersection of Vann Ave., spilling water all over the roadway.

Officials are advising people in the area to boil their water before drinking it or cooking with it.

Here’s a look at the impacted area:



Amanda Decker



