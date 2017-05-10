Pre-Trial For Man Accused Of Assaulting An Officer

Alex Harvey will have a pre-trial Conference June 14 in Webster County Circuit Court. He is being held in the Webster County jail without bond.

Harvey was extradited to Kentucky Tuesday May 9. He was being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail after being treated at Saint Mary’s for injuries he received by a Kentucky State Police Trooper who fired at the cruiser and hit Harvey.

Back in April, Kentucky State Police say Harvey managed to get into the driver’s seat of a Clay police cruiser and dragged an officer.

Harvey is charged with assaulting an officer, theft, escape and other counts.

