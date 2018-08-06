Home Indiana Pre-Trial Hearing Set for Mount Vernon’s Paul Maier August 6th, 2018 JoJo Gentry Indiana

A pre-trial hearing is set for a former Mount Vernon High School football coach and teacher accused of having a sexual relationship with a former female student.

44News reported in June that Herman “Paul” Maier is accused of having an ongoing relationship with a 14-year-old in 1997. The relationship between the coach and student lasted until she was a junior in high school.

The hearing is in connection with the Indiana Department of Education’s recommendation that Maier’s teaching license be revoked. The hearing coming up in the next month will go through an administrative law judge, and is not listed as a criminal nor civil case. The IDOE would not disclose details of the hearing, which is not open to the public. 44News reached out to MVHS Superintendent Thomas Kopatich Monday afternoon. He has not responded to our request for information.

The Mount Vernon Police Department was investigating Maier, but the Posey County Prosecutor said in June he would not press charges, because the statue of limitations passed.

The Maier family told 44News in June the former coach did nothing wrong, and the woman making the allegations is not credible. Maier’s attorney says the matter was investigated 20 years ago and found not to be credible.

Maier resigned as the head football coach after 19 years in 2016. He then resigned from his teaching position following the 2017-2018 school year. Maier’s attorney says his resignation had nothing to do with the investigation into the alleged relationship.

