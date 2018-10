A man in Henderson will begin his Pre-Trial tomorrow.

Mario De Lu Luz is accused of raping and sexually abusing 2 juveniles.

Detectives say the 2 victims reported that he had abused them several times over a 4 year period that ended in 2017. Although De Lu Luz has denied the allegation, he has still been charged with first degree sodomy.

Mario De Lu Luz is set to appear in court tomorrow, October 22nd at 10 A.M.

Comments

comments