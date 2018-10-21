Home Indiana Evansville Pre Trial Begins A Man Accused In The Fatal Shooting At Burlington Coat Factory October 21st, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Evansville, Indiana

Donovan Thomas makes his first appearance in court Monday for a murder in Evansville at Burlington Coat Factory parking lot in December of last year.

Thomas has been charged in the fatal shooting of Michael Pardee. Police reports say, Pardee, Thomas, and 3 other individuals met in Evansville for a drug exchange, but after an altercation, Pardee was shot. Surviellance video reportedly shows that Donovan Thomas was the only person in Pardee’s car at the time of the shooting.

Donovan Thomas also faces a charge of armed robbery. He will appear in court Monday, October 22nd for a pre trial.

