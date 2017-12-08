Pre-Sale Tickets Available For RompFest 2018

Pre-sale tickets are available for next summer’s 15th annual RompFest in Owensboro, along with some of next year’s acts. The pre-sale offers special prices through Sunday, December 10th at Midnight. Prices range from four-day VIP tickets for $350 to RV camping with a 24-hour generator for $75.

Artists will include Allison Krauss, Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder, Sam Bush, Rhiannon Giddens, Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver, Billy Strings, and We Banjo 3.

More artists will be announced at a later date.

RompFest will run from June 27-30, 2018.

For more information, visit RompFest.

