Pre-K Bill Faces Road Block For Voucher Portion Of Legislation

The effort to expand Indiana’s state-funded preschool program may have hit a road block. Provisions in a separate House Bill would also expand access to the school voucher system.

A bill by Republican Representative Robert Behning would double the counties on the pre-k program, and allow them to be eligible for school vouchers.

Supporters of the bill say his plan allows kids to easily transition from preschool to kindergarten at the same school.

But opponents say vouchers drain resources from public schools and shouldn’t be included in a pre-k expansion plan. The house has endorsed Behning’s bill.

Nearly 33,000 students used the voucher program last year.

