Pre-Christmas Severe Weather In 1967

10 days after severe weather, additional severe occurred in the Tri-State December 21, 1967.

Part of a substantial tornado outbreak that killed 4 & injured 81 people, the squall line passed the Tri-State early on the 21st with a series of downbursts Hopkins to Spencer counties. Producing mainly tree & power line/pole damage, the sporadic bursts of wind were likely in a node, LEWP (S-shape) or small bow in the line. Shear & damage reports support more supercell structures/t’storms to our west.

Several strong to violent, long-track tornadoes occurred with this outbreak, including an F4 southwest of St. Louis, two F3’s northwest of Indianapolis & an F3 carved a 30-mile track from Missouri before lifting about 30 miles southwest of Mt. Vernon, Illinois. Another F3 occurred northeast of Dallas, Texas.

At least 25 tornadoes occurred, which followed an F3 east of Meridian, Mississippi before this system on December 18. On the 18th, an F2 killed 2 & injured 27 as it carved a 23-mile path through part of Huntsville, Alabama at 3:25 a.m. The Huntsville area was hit by another tornado just 3 days later.

