Prayer Vigil Held for Missing Kentucky Mother

A prayer vigil is keeping the memory of Savannah Spurlock alive as the community looks for answers in her disappearance.

The mother of four has been missing from Madison County for the past eight weeks. She was last seen on surveillance video in early January leaving a bar in Lexington with three men.

Since then investigators have searched homes, lakes, and farmland, but have not been able to locate her. Savannah’s mother, Ellen Spurlock, says the vigil reassures her that Savannah has not been forgotten.

Ellen Spurlock says, “I have to hold out hope that she is going to be found and brought home because that’s what keeps me going every day. I just have to hold on to that until I don’t have a reason to.”

Richmond police say there is nothing new in the case, but they continue their investigation every day.

Savannah’s family and friends are appealing to anyone with information to come forward.

They believe any small detail could be the missing piece of the puzzle to her disappearance.

