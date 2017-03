Home Indiana Evansville Out of Practice Pilots Get Second Chance in Evansville March 29th, 2017 Maggie Lamaster Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

The EVV Pilots Club is taking part in a national event called Rusty Pilots.

This allows trained pilots who are out of practice to get the training they need to get back in the air.

The Pilots Club will have a training day on April 22nd at Evansville Regional Airport.

For more information on prices, visit AOPA.

