PPMI Construction Announces Surprise Closure

PPMI Construction Company announced in an internal email to employees around noon Friday that it is closing its doors effective immediately.

Sources tell 44 News that the email told employees to finish their shifts, and to return their company cars and keys today.

No prior notice of the impending closure was given, and it remains unclear if the company will file for bankruptcy protection.

PPMI Construction has worked extensively throughout the Tri-State, specializing in water and sewer projects, as well as large-scale infrastructure construction.

The City of Evansville, Henderson and Mount Vernon, among others, have all commissioned PPMI Construction for numerous projects in the past.

According to the company’s LinkedIn profile, it employs between 200 and 500 employees.

Allen Mounts, the director of the Evansville Water and Sewer Utility, confirmed that his office had received a call from an affected PPMI employee outlining the internal company email.

The status of the company’s current projects remains unclear. As of today, construction at a sewer project near Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh had ceased.

