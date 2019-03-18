Powerball Jackpot Grows to $550 Million

You could have a chance to win more money. Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot grew to an estimated $550 million with a $335 million cash value.

No tickets matched all six numbers so there’s still a chance to snag the big win. The numbers from that drawing are 30-34-39-53-67 and Powerball 11.

One ticket worth $50,000 matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball number. That ticket was purchased at Casey’s in Vincennes.

The sales cut-off for Powerball is 9:58 p.m. on Wednesday.

Powerball tickets are available at Hoosier Lottery retailers.

