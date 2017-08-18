Powerball Fever Hits Winning Evansville Gas Station

One Tri-state gas station expects to have an abundance of Powerball Jackpot ticket sales this weekend. Some say its because the gas station itself is a good luck charm.

Despite the Powerball Jackpot being more than a half a billion dollars, Delores Brandle says her customers are usually feeling lucky.

Brandle said, “No, they’re regulars they get them. Now they will get more than they normally do when the jackpot gets this high, but yeah everybody’s dreaming hoping that one ticket is going to be it.”

But Brandle said this weekend, she expects Powerball ticket sales to boom.

“Well normally it’s busy on Wednesdays and Saturdays, on the drawing days, but since the jackpot is so high, now everybody gets paid today so it’s going to be tonight and tomorrow rushing to get their tickets,” she said.

Powerball tickets can be bought at any gas station, but people believe there’s something special about the EDCO on Stringtown Road.

“We have a lot of winners, yes, and they keep coming back, and we keep hoping that it’s going to hit again,” said Brandle.

And it’s not just the winners that keep coming back, people from all over town believe EDCO is a good luck charm.

“East end of town, got a couple of those, and I’m not sure where the other ones come from, but they tell me they drive from the other side of town just to get their tickets here,” Delores said.

Customers like Donald Elgin say he never buys Powerball tickets, but he is hoping his luck will change, buying a ticket at the EDCO.

“When it gets this high, you got to take a chance, you just got to take a chance,” Elgin said, “I’ve got the winning ticket.”

And what will he buy if he wins?

“Buy land, and put a lake in,” said Elgin.

Comments

comments