Power Slide to Pure Adrenaline!

Summer’s almost over (insert sad face here), but there’s still time to get in a few quick road trips!

I had no idea that there was so much to do, just an hour and a half away from Evansville.

And when I heard the words “indoor karting”?

I had to go see if it was something worth doing…and it so was.

Ever wanted to pretend to be Jeff Gordon, or even Super Mario, by zooming around a race track?

You can!

Just don’t drop banana peels behind you.

French Lick/West Baden Indoor Karting near the border of Historic French Lick is THE PLACE TO RACE.



Climb into the state of the art karts for a pure adrenaline rush!

They feature not one, but two state of the art go kart race tracks, where you can accelerate, power slide, and slip past the competition to win.

On the Grand Prix style track, you can reach speeds of up to 40mph!

The other is a brand new slick track where you’re sure to slide your way to a good time.

Kids can kart too, on the Falcon Raceway, a small oval track designed to provide a great beginning race experience for budding racers.

They even get karts with steering wheel mounted controls, perfect for little hands.

And after you’re done whipping around the tracks, there’s a family fun center!

This area features arcade games, ticket redemption for awesome prizes, and a bounce house area for the smaller ones in your family.

You can even make it a whole day of racing and gaming, they have banquet rooms available!

Chase the adrenaline rush at French Lick West Baden Indoor Karting.

