A power outage affected hundreds of people in Newburgh Wednesday morning, on a day marked by extreme cold.

More than 560 Vectren customers lost power from around 3 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. The outage affected customers between I-69 and Jefferson Street.

Vectren said two downed power lines caused the loss of electricity. Temperatures in Newburgh were in the single digits, with wind chills well below zero during the outage.

