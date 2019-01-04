Home Indiana Evansville Power Restored After Car Crashed Into Vectren Pole January 4th, 2019 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

Some Vectren customers in Evansville experienced power outages earlier this afternoon due to a car that crashed into a Vectren pole.

The Vanderburgh Sheriff’s Office says there was a one car accident on Boonville-New Harmony Road just before 11:00AM. Deputies say the car ran off the road, rolled a couple of times, and knocked down a Vectren pole.

Officials say 933 customers were without power for around an hour until equipment was fixed and power was restored just after Noon.

Deputies say other than the driver having a minor complaint of pain, no injuries were reported.

