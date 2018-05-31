Power Restoration Efforts In The Tri-State

At least 1,000 to 2,000 customers will be without power throughout the night, and should make plans to stay in areas with power if desired or possible.

Out of the 200 outage orders, half of those have 10 or fewer customers tied to them, meaning power will be restored in very small numbers.

The severe weather caused numerous power outages , leaving around 9,500 Vectren customers without power at the storms peak.

That number has since been reduced to 5,500, with the majority of these customers in Evansville. As the damage is repaired, that number will continue to fluctuate.

Crews will be working through the night and into daylight hours to restore power to the homes still effected.

