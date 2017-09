Home Kentucky Power Outage Disables Traffic Signals In Parts Of Ohio County September 28th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky

A power outage is disabling traffic signals in parts of Ohio County. Crews with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet are putting up four-way stop signs at traffic lights in Hartford and Beaver Dam. The four-way stop signs will be up until the power is restored.

Drivers should treat the intersections as a four-way stop.

There’s no word on when the power will be restored.

Comments

comments