More Than a Pound of Cocaine Seized during Traffic Stop

More than a pound of cocaine is seized during a traffic stop in Daviess County. 40-year-old Jerome Middlebrooks II, of Pontiac, Michigan, and his passenger, 42-year-old Keyon Jackson face several drug charges, including possession of cocaine.

On Saturday around 8 p.m., a trooper with the Indiana State Police says he saw an SUV speeding along I-69 near mile marker 80. Once the trooper stopped the vehicle, he says there was a marijuana odor coming from the vehicle.

The driver was asked about drugs in the vehicle, and the trooper says his passenger, Jackson, pulled out a small bag of marijuana from under his seat.

The trooper and an officer with the Odon Town Marshall’s Office searched the vehicle, turning up more than a pound of what field tested positive for cocaine.

Both Middlebrooks and Jackson were arrested and taken to Daviess County Jail.

Middlebrooks is charged with dealing in a controlled substance, possession of cocaine, maintaining a common nuisance, and possession of marijuana.

Jackson is charged with dealing in a controlled substance, possession of cocaine, maintaining a common nuisance, unlawful possession of a hypodermic syringe, and possession of marijuana.

