Potholes Continue Popping Up Across Evansville

Potholes are popping up all over the place due to the winter weather roller coaster.

Many crews across the tristate are battling the snow and rain to fill as many as they can when the weather clears up.

The city of Evansville has filled nearly 1,200 potholes since the beginning of the year. More than 800 of those have been filled in the last two weeks.

Wes Hutton, RNR Tire Express manager, says “we’ve got wheels for days that are just destroyed because of potholes.” Hutton says this is the busiest time of year for potholes and any size pothole can ruin a tire. “You can hit debris in the pothole and it will cause a tire to deflate.”

Many drivers are hitting potholes on unlit roads. “They couldn’t see it, couldn’t avoid it,” said Hutton about many of his customers coming in with ruined tires.

The city of Evansville is asking drivers to submit a form with the location of the potholes they come across. The hastag “evvpotholes” can also be used on Twitter with the pothole location.

