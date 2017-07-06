Potentially Dangerous Chemical Showing Up in the Tri-State

A potentially dangerous chemical no longer used in manufacturing is still showing up in above-average amounts in Tri-state residents’ bodies, likely because of the water we drink.

The University of Cincinnati did a study and found, residents along the Ohio River, from Huntington, West Virginia to Evansville, had higher levels of PFO acid in their blood samples, collected over a 22-year period.

PFOA can be found as a residual impurity in some paper coatings used on containers for processed food.

Researchers say the primary concern is that it takes a very long time to leave the human body, and studies indicate that exposure to PFOA over certain levels may result in adverse health effects, including developmental effects, liver and tissue damage and immune and thyroid impacts.

Ohio River PFOA concentrations downstream were elevated, suggesting residents in these areas are being exposed through drinking water, primarily contaminated by industrial discharges.

