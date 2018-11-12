More Potential For Winter Weather

Good Evening,

While there’s still some green on our 4K Doppler Radar, but the cooler air in the upper levels has left many of us across the Tri-State with more of a light wintry mixture than rainfall. As temperatures continue to tumble toward the freezing mark throughout the evening, the wintry precipitation will become more prevalent. Overnight low temperatures at the surface will dip lower than the freezing mark; a dusting of snowfall appears as though it’ll be a possibility for some of us as we awake early Tuesday.

High pressure settling in across the Great Plains will maintain our cooler-than-average conditions as more arctic air is pushed in over the Tri-State for our Tuesday and Wednesday. Afternoon highs will peak between 18° and 23° below the average highs for both the 13th and 14th of November.

However, it’s Thursday the 15th that has peaked our interest in the Weather Center. Another core of low pressure, saturated with Gulf moisture, will travel up the Mississippi and Ohio Valleys on Wednesday and Thursday while interacting with the super-chilled arctic air over the Great Plains. As a result, rain, wintry mixture and accumulating snowfall are expected to fall from Southern Arkansas to Maine.

Current model data continues to point toward accumulation totals for portions of the Tri-State ranging from a dusting to as much as 7″ – in other words, there’s still a significant amount of uncertainty surrounding this potential snowfall event. With every new model run and passing hour, more information and data becomes available; we’ll have a far better idea of what to expect from this impending system within the next 24 hours. At least it appears as though once that precipitation exits late Thursday, we’ll have a pleasant, albeit cold, weekend to follow.

