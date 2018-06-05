Home Indiana Evansville Potential Parking Spaces For Old Locust Street Garage June 5th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

The Old Locust Street Parking Garage has a buyer but not much will change with the property. The Evansville Redevelopment Commission is working to finalize the purchase.

Evansville Health Reality is buying the garage from the city for $250,000. It will be used for parking for the New Stone Family Center for Health Sciences in downtown Evansville.

The garage needs $1.5 million dollars in repairs, something the buyer will have to pay. According to an agreement, the garage will be available to the public. It will start at 5 p.m. on weeknights and weekends.

This is an effort to help increase parking spaces for Ford Center and other downtown events.

